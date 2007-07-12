Logitech's MX Air Is No Longer Vapor

Just in time for the return of Harry Potter, Logitech lands its own magic wand, the MX Air mouse. It responds to the Freespace motion control technology when held aloft, especially when aimed at a Media Center PC or other "10-foot" PC application. Gesture controls are included: in a music app, a nudge to the left will turn down volume, a circle to the right will skip to the next track. On the desk, tracks movement via laser like other Logitech rechargeable mice, but it's missing a scroll wheel. In place of that is—yup, you guessed it—a touch-sensitive scroll panel. There are also "stealth hot keys" along the back ridge that glow orange when the mouse is in use. The whole sleek ergonomic space-orca look really works, though Mac users take note, it's still only for Windows, and even in that milieu, the gesture control will likely be far from universal. We've got one here, and intend to play around with it shortly. We'll let you in on the thrill of using it, or if it's just chasing Gyration's air mouse down into the burrow of "What the hell is the point of this, again?"

Fact Sheet: Logitech MX Air Rechargeable Cordless Air Mouse On the Desk and in the Air Shipping: August 2007 Price: $149.99 Available at: www.logitech.com Product Description The Logitech MX Air Rechargeable Cordless Air mouse is a versatile laser mouse that works on the desk and in the air. People can now lean back and relax while navigating the computer and enjoying media content, similar to how they hold a TV remote to relax while watching TV. And, as with all Logitech premium products, special attention went toward making this highly innovative mouse as elegant as it is easy to use. Key Features • Freespaceâ„¢ motion control technology. This patented technology is based on a combination of MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) sensors, DSP (digital signal processing) technology and RF (radio frequency) wireless technology. These combined technologies allow a user to hold the mouse in any orientation, point in any direction and enjoy effortless, intuitive cursor control. • Gesture-based command control. To change the volume, people press and hold the volume button and simply gesture - to the right to increase volume, or to the left to decrease it. For music applications, a small circular motion to the right activates the skip track command, while a circle to the left repeats the song. • Touch-sensitive scroll panel. Replaces the traditional scroll wheel, without sacrificing performance. A swipe of the finger across the surface enables the inertial scrolling mechanism, which adjusts its speed according to the speed of the finger swipe. Media functions such as Play/Pause, Volume/Mute, Back and Select can be easily accessed in the air by pressing the large, orange backlighted buttons with the thumb. • Striking design. Polished-black, semi-transparent top case, a silver base and a svelte, contoured shape combine for a versatile and comfortable mousing experience. Logitech's Cordless Freedomâ„¢ technology • The rechargeable MX Air mouse uses 2.4 GHz Digital Cordless technology, which offers a range of up to 30 feet (10 meters) for use with a notebook or desktop PC. System Requirements IBMÂ® or compatible PC • WindowsÂ® XP • Windows Vistaâ„¢ • USB port • CD-ROM drive Warranty 3-year limited hardware warranty