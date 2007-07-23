Logitech Rools Out Tiny VX Nano Cordless Laser Mouse

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

logitech_VXNano.jpg Logitech just rolled out its VX Nano Cordless Laser Mouse, especially designed for notebooks but still using that hyperfast scroll wheel that Blam liked so much in its big brother, the MX Revolution. Its most remarkable feature is its improbably small USB receiver, the tiniest yet conceived. How small is it? Insert the receiver into a USB port, and all you can see is a tiny nub sticking out. We're just wondering how they ever crammed all that 2.4GHz circuitry inside. Neat. And how fast is that scroll wheel, anyway? See the video and another pic after the jump.

As you can see in the video above, when you put that baby in freespin mode, it can zip through a million lines in seven seconds.

logitech_VXNano2.jpg While it's a whole lot smaller than the MX Revolution, it still looks big enough to fit comfortably in your hand. The company says it will last six months on a pair of AAA batteries. Looks like a great travel companion if you don't mind paying $70 for a mouse. [Notebooks.com]

