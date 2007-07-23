Logitech Releases Squeezebox, Same as Old Squeezebox

If the word Squeezebox doesn't make you giggle like a moron, you're a better person than I am. Logitech has officially released the Squeezebox (*giggle) under their own brand name, but no word yet as to whether the Transporter is also making its way down under. There hasn't been any changes to the specs since it was sold through Slim Devices - it still streams music over 802.11g and Ethernet network connections, and can be had for $499.95. Product Page [Logitech]