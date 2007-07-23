Logitech Releases Squeezebox, Same as Old Squeezebox

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

3073.1.0.jpg If the word Squeezebox doesn't make you giggle like a moron, you're a better person than I am. Logitech has officially released the Squeezebox (*giggle) under their own brand name, but no word yet as to whether the Transporter is also making its way down under. There hasn't been any changes to the specs since it was sold through Slim Devices - it still streams music over 802.11g and Ethernet network connections, and can be had for $499.95. Product Page [Logitech]-Jenneth Orantia

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

