Battlemodo: Logitech Audiostation Express Vs. Altec Lansing IM3

BATTLEMODOround2wtmk.jpgOur iPod Dock Battlemodo Round 2 has begun! The fights are quicker, dirtier and a lot more decisive—as the winner moves onto the final four. First up: the Logitech AudioStation Express vs. the Altec Lansing IM3. Since its initial review, I've been a little infatuated with the AudioStation Express. So it's almost unfair for the well-crafted IM3 to enter the ring today.

While the IM3 may have clearer highs, it's tinny...and a bit tiny. The entire sound experience is more rounded on the Logitech while listening to Sufijan Stevens' Chicago, and the battle isn't even close. Because as far as I'm concerned, the IM3's sleeker form is canceled out by the AudioStation's video-out and still-diminutive size.

WINNER: Logitech AudioStation Express

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

