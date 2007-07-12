Lockheed Martin, everybody's favorite war profiteer, is hard at work on its new MULE robotic vehicle, a little guy that's able to traverse all sorts of terrain without help from human handlers. While still a ways off from hitting the sunny shores of Iraq, as it's not due 'til around 2013, its Engineering Evaluation Unit (EEU) is doing all sorts of impressive things on the training course. Just recently, it autonomously climbed a 30-inch step and bridged a 70-inch gap without any help from people, which is more than I could probably do. It should be interesting to see how this progresses over the next few years. [Lockheed Martin]
Lockheed's MULE Robotic Vehicle is More Athletic Than I Am
