Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Lightning Round: Sound ID SM100 Bluetooth Headset

soundidsm100.jpg Welcome to our first Lightning Round Review ever! Here we take the Sound ID SM100 out for a test run and report the results. It's like a regular review, but more lightning-y.

The gadget: A Bluetooth headset with "Adaptive Noise Compensation" technology, which is fancy talk for noise cancellation to make your calls sound better.

The verdict: Pretty great, but not quite as good as the Jawbone (the best headset so far) for outgoing calls. Actually better for incoming call quality (the stuff you hear the other person say). But the extras may make up for it if you actually have a need.The catch:

Besides just making your calls clearer, there's also an Environmental Mode that acts (when not in a call) as a hearing aid to amplify conversations. A third mode, One2One mode, lets you tether two Sound IDs together as a sort of in-ear walkie-talkie device to further enhance communication.

The performance: It fits comfortably as an in-ear headset, but the fact that it's in ear means it's less sturdy than a loop-type that goes over your ear. There is a RealComfort EarLoop that's supposed to attach to your ear, but it didn't work well for us.

The price: $129.

The recommendation: Buy it if you have a need to use the extra features to make conversations in loud rooms louder. Also, if you value incoming call quality more than outgoing call quality—a.k.a., if you're selfish. Otherwise, the Jawbone is a better bet overall.

[Product Page]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles