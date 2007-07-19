Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Light Drop Liquid-Looking Luminescence

lightdropwtmk.jpgBy Brazilian designer Rafael Morgan, the Light Drop is a lamp you operate like a faucet, controlling the intensity of light with the knob. The striking silicon bulb is lit by an LED to ensure you aren't just pouring your money down the drain (though we're not so certain that one LED will achieve a perfectly even glow).

For some odd reason, all of the greatest designs in the world aren't for sale. From futuristic cars to lamps that look like liquid, we are obviously not worthy of real genius in our homes. Besides, someone like Target would mass produce the Light Drops and you'd be embarrassed to own one in a season anyway. [design via gearfuse]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles