Light Drop Liquid-Looking Luminescence

By Brazilian designer Rafael Morgan, the Light Drop is a lamp you operate like a faucet, controlling the intensity of light with the knob. The striking silicon bulb is lit by an LED to ensure you aren't just pouring your money down the drain (though we're not so certain that one LED will achieve a perfectly even glow).

For some odd reason, all of the greatest designs in the world aren't for sale. From futuristic cars to lamps that look like liquid, we are obviously not worthy of real genius in our homes. Besides, someone like Target would mass produce the Light Drops and you'd be embarrassed to own one in a season anyway. [design via gearfuse]