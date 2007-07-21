Calling something life size in the world of gadgets usually isn't regarded positively. Although you can toss that theory aside when you're referring to a robotic fly with a 3 cm long wingspan that weighs 60 miligrams. Created by a team of researchers from Harvard, the Fly Robot is poised to take the world of surveillance by storm. They are still working on the control scheme for flying this minuscule 007. But once they get it figured out imagine how hard it will be to detect one of these guys. Especially if you release a few real flies along with it. This will truly give new meaning to the term "bugged" (Sorry we couldn't resist). Oh and and for you videophiles, here's a link to a clip of it taking off and another of its wings. [Treehugger]
Life Size Fly Robot to Spy On World Undetected
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.