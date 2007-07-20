LG's Trax Phone

Although AT&T hasn't officially launched the LG Trax, the 3G musicphone, sure enough there it was on display tonight at LG's holiday showcase at Christie's Auction House in Manhattan. There were no press photos, so luckily I snapped a few shots.

TRAX by LG - With the TRAXâ„¢ 3G music phone consumers can keep the beat of their active lifestyle and easily change their tune while listening to music wherever they go. It's today's hottest phone with all of the coolest capabilities — send pictures or share video clips, listen to music in stereo on the BluetoothÂ® headset and stay completely connected with the latest in mobile messaging. Go ahead, sing a song, TRAXâ„¢ offers everything for eyes and ears to enjoy! Available in July.