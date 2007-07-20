LG's Opus 1080p LCDs and a Lone Plasma

Today at Christie's Auction House in Manhattan, LG unveiled a new line of premium LCD TVs, the LBX series. The line will also be referred to as "Opus," with absolutely no intentional reference to the accidental hero of Bloom County. All three will be 1080p sets, planned to roll out in September and priced just above the fray of Chinese-built LCDs: 42" for $2,499, 47" for $3,299, and 57" for $4,499. They will offer such step-up features as 120Hz motion enhancement, a wider color gamut capability and a glossy piano-black finish—sounds a lot like the like many LCD TVs made by a certain Korean arch-nemesis. During the unveiling, LG execs commented on the fact that some consumers still believe that plasma has a better picture, and announced the addition of a 50" 1080p plasma (50PY3D) to its high-end plasma lineup. (It's the one on the left in the picture above.) From the press release:

LG ELECTRONICS DEBUTS DRAMATIC NEW 1080P LCD HDTV SERIES, BLENDING ELEGANCE WITH THE LATEST DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES New Display Series Utilizes Design, Technology to Stand Out Unveiled for the first time at Christie's, LG's dramatic new "LBX" HDTV LCD series epitomizes elegance and sophistication. The series exemplifies the fusion of design, style and the latest HDTV technologies. The LBX series will be available beginning September in three screen sizes, 42-, 47- and 52-inches. The LBX series boasts a masterful and modern appeal from its sleek, high-glossy black finish to its "Full HD" 1080p display capability. This series offers those consumers seeking the best possible viewing experience an impeccable, stylish design. "With a gracefully curved, integrated micro-perforated speaker grill positioned directly beneath the screen, consumers can enjoy a clean polished look and robust, powerful sound. The unique design of the LBX series, with a glossy black finish, stylish stand and gentle bottom arc show a modern, clean look that is perfect for today's high-end home environments. To relate it to the art world, the LBX series would be our magnum opus," Jason said. In addition to "Full HD" 1080p resolution, these advanced models incorporate TruMotion technology. Using a 120Hz LCD panel, TruMotion eliminates the "jaggies" usually found in LCD panels, particularly with scrolling text and fast action. These models also feature TruColor, providing a wide color gamut capable of reproducing 92 percent of the NTSC spectrum. Combined with LG's Super IPS panel, XD Engine and other convenience features, the LBX models are LG's best performing and best looking models. This new series will be available in September at an MSRP of $2499 (42LBX), $3299 (47LBX) and $4499 (57LBX).

