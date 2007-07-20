LG LN790 Portable Navigator

The problem with many of the more promising [read: cool]GPS systems is that they are released in Europe only, but the LG LN790 takes exception to the trend. Sporting a 4.3" touchscreen and Bluetooth pairing, the LN790 has all the North American maps preloaded, streaming live traffic data from 50 US cities. An SD slot supports music, video and photos (ohhh, photos!), meaning that when Mom and Dad find their way, Timmy and Tammy can watch the porn Dad forgot was loaded in the back seat. Look for it this September at a somewhat steep $699.