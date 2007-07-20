The problem with many of the more promising [read: cool]GPS systems is that they are released in Europe only, but the LG LN790 takes exception to the trend. Sporting a 4.3" touchscreen and Bluetooth pairing, the LN790 has all the North American maps preloaded, streaming live traffic data from 50 US cities. An SD slot supports music, video and photos (ohhh, photos!), meaning that when Mom and Dad find their way, Timmy and Tammy can watch the porn Dad forgot was loaded in the back seat. Look for it this September at a somewhat steep $699.
LG LN790 Portable Navigator
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.