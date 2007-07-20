LG BH100 Hybrid Disc Player Plus 10 Free HD DVD or Blu-ray Discs!

I rarely use exclamation points in my headlines, but this deal seems too sweet not to. I'm talking about a LG Super Blu hybrid disc player that can play back HD DVDs and Blu-ray discs for $1200, plus any combination of Ten in stock HD DVD or Blu ray discs, for free.Good job, Best Buy. This is a smart move in light of the cheaper single-format players that have come to market, like the Toshiba HD-A2 going for $300 on Amazon. Before you dive in, read our review of the player, as it's not perfect. [Best Buy, thanks Brett]