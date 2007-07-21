This design from Joel Hesselgren is the most ingenious use of LEGO for food consumption that we've seen since the LEGO dragon soy sauce and mayonnaise dispenser. The white column holds the salt while the black column holds the pepper, and the amount of each is regulated by how many of the holes are covered at once. You can get an equal distribution of salt and pepper, a 2:1, or just one or the other. Ingenious, and something we'd actually like to see in buyable form. [Yanko Design via Gearlog]
LEGO Salt 'n Pepper Shakers
