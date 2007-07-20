Lego Evangelion Unit 01 Probably Unintentionally Commemorates a Soon-to-Be-Released Special Edition Box Set

Giz Japan shares our love of Lego and Neon Genesis Evangelion, so they sent us some shots of this grey Unit 01 built by mumu-san. Like Giz Japan's editors, we'd like to see some purple blocks in the interest of being faithful (and probably more attractive), but overall it looks pretty good. Really though, what we'd like to see is a giant Lego Pen-Pen. Like two stories. At least. [Kawaii Lego via Gizmodo.jp]