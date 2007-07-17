Ever wonder what happens to all those Lego pieces you lose? I think they end up in the hands of Malle Hawking, the man responsible for building an absolutely enormous Lego aircraft carrier. Made from over 200,000 individual bricks, the leviathan weighs in at just over 350 pounds. It has working aircraft elevators, a hangar, radar dishes, electrical lights and a working catapult/slingshot for launching the jets. Bravo, Mr. Hawking, bravo. [Lego Aircraft Carrier]
Lego Aircraft Carrier Has Small Gravitational Pull
