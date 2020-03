While you may want your MTV, I want my LED. And these $32 LED drumsticks are freakin' hot. Powered by 6AAA batteries, the blue LEDs can help you light up the stage—Dire Straights style—as you steal the show from your glory hog keyboard guitarist.

But what if the drumsticks' kinetic energy powered the low voltage LED glow? Aside from saving the weight and inconvenience of the batteries, it may offer some justification for all the coke.

[lightsandknives via popgadget]