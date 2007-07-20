Latest Zune Arts Video From Fulltank Needs to Be a Real Ad

This latest edition to Zune Arts, Microsoft's repository for community-made Zune videos, looks as good as anything from either Microsoft or Apple on TV. It looks more like a short film than an ad, which is something touched on in the interview with the creator and the agency that's in charge of the whole effort. Hop on over to Motionographer to see the full interview, and check out the gallery for some art from the video. Our thoughts? This needs to be an actual Zune ad, despite not really having anything to do with the Zune. [Motionographer]