LaCie Big Disk Extreme+ Hits 2TB

The Lacie Bigger Disk Extreme+ is here, with Firewire 400/800 and USB 2.0 interfaces. It comes in RAID/0 config. And in 1TB, 1.5TB, and 2.0TB sizes at $350, $600 and $850, respectively, making the 2.0TB a money-saving proposition when you think about it in bytes/dollar. Right? Wait...No. The 2TB version will be here in August, but honestly, we'd be more pleased with the 2TB gigabit-ethernet Lacie Big Disk we told you about in May. [Lacie via Macworld]