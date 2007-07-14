KVH Global Satellite Broadband Makes Wallets Cry

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

TracPhone.jpgHow important is your broadband access? If you were, say, heading out to the high seas for a few months, how much would you pay for a 2Mbps connection in the middle of the ocean? A few hundred bucks, perhaps, just so you had access to BitTorrent and could download movies for your lonely nights at sea? You wish.

KVH Industries offers a pretty slick global broadband setup, but it's a little pricey. $5,000 a month, to be exact. Oh, and the equipment costs $34,000. And hey, if that $5,000 per month pricetag is too much for you, you can always buy your bandwidth a la carte at the low, low price of $5 per megabyte downloaded. That would make your DVD rip of You, Me, and Dupree cost you about $3,750. See kids? Piracy just isn't worth it. [Product Page via Broadband Reports]

