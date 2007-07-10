Kimberly-Clark First to Elusive Hands-Free Toilet Paper Dispenser Market

Who but the greatest public-restroom aficionados knew that the "final touchless restroom frontier" was the electronic toilet-paper dispenser? I for one am surprised that no one has tried to market this already. But sure enough, I just heard from public-restroom mainstay Kimberly-Clark, who announced the JRT* Electronic Coreless, the world's first touchless electronic bath-tissue dispenser. As Richard Thorne, director of Kimberly-Clark's North American washroom business put it: "The electronic revolution has entered the bathroom stall." The following is all true.When you wave your hand under a sensor on the machine, a given amount of toilet paper is rolled out through what Kimberly-Clark is calling "controlled dispensing". Although K-C promise a 20% reduction in the amount of TP actually used, I'm going to go on a limb and say that there will be some for whom a second wave of the hand will be required. Sheet length is programmable— 16" (Short), 20" (Medium) and 24" (Good lord what hath ye wrought?)—but alas, it will not be up to the user to do the programming.
Who knew one of the benefits of a "properly installed" dispenser was "one-handed dispensing"? And I don't think they are talking about masturbation here, believe it or not. Turns out, one-handed dispensing is totally important for compliance with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) too.
The good news is that, in the event that the batteries on the JRT* Electronic Coreless (yes, "coreless") run down, there's a manual override. "Users can also obtain bath tissue manually, by pushing and turning a knob on the front of the dispenser."
There's no mention of steel reinforcement or any other anti-vandalism measures, but the brushed-steel look is promising. If you happen to see one out in the wild, perform a quick durability test and get back to us, will you? In the meantime, happy dispensing!
One of the most amusing press releases I've read in a while:
