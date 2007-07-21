Kids Use US-Donated Laptops To Surf The Porn, Of Course

The Third World shorties make me so proud. According to Reuters, "Nigerian schoolchildren who received laptops from a U.S. aid organization have used them to explore pornographic sites on the internet." The article says that the Nigerian government, who released the statement, felt the educational program had "gone awry" on account of the boobies, but did not say whether government officials were angry at the schoolchildren, angry with the US-based providers of laptops, or angry that they themselves did not have the necessary laptoppage to do some "exploring" of their own.Although the laptops were not the celebrated OLPCs that will soon be manufactured for distribution throughout the developing world, OLPC officials were asked about the porn-savviness of the upcoming $180 laptop.

A representative of the One Laptop Per Child aid group was quoted as saying that the computers, part of a pilot scheme, would now be fitted with filters.

Yeah, like that's going to help sales. [Reuters]