If you know what's good for you, you'll watch this video. I encountered the ultimate "Mini Me" of Transformer Land this Saturday at the 2007 BotCon Transformers trade show in Providence, RI. Lil' Optimus and his madcap creator (Mr. Stripey Hat) spent several months converting his motorized wheelchair into a full-blown Optimus Prime tractor trailer. It even opens up to reveal Prime's gun and a Wal-Mart storage bin—I mean—Roller! The two were a hit at BotCon, and I was fortunate enough to extract some words of wisdom from the G1 Joystick General.
Kickin' It Old School With Lil' Optimus at the 2007 BotCon
