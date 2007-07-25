KEF Picoforte 1 Digital Component Audio System Pwns Other iPod Docks

If this KEF Picoforte 1 Digital Component Audio System sounds even half as good as its full-sized KEF big brothers, you're in for a treat. Continuing KEF's tradition of flying-saucer-like design, this iPod dock is modern-looking without going so far as imitating alien heads. Composed of a couple of six-inch KEF 1001 speaks, each powered with 25 watts of goodness, KEF left out the subwoofer, but the company cheerfully encourages you to take a look and listen to some of its exceptionally clean-sounding subs that will easily plug into its line-out jack. We can tell you firsthand that KEF subwoofers will rattle the depths of your soul with clean-sounding rock and roll.KEF has incorporated its Uni-Q technology into these diminutive speakers, which are still able to project plenty of separation even when they're positioned closely together. The system even has a S-Video and composite video outputs so you can watch the on-screen display of your iPod's antics, and there's a remote control shaped like a credit card to let you enjoy all the iPod's functions from afar. Other MP3 players can play along, too, by plugging in a 3.5mm audio jack, albeit without all that complete iPod control.

Available in either black or white, KEF says this mini system will be available next month in the UK for a whopping Â£250, which is $513. Ouch. That better sound pretty damn good for that kind of money. [HiFix]