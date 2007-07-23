Keep Your Digits Warm While Having a Smoko

Every now and then you come across a gadget that's simple yet so incredibly practical that you kick yourself for not coming up with the idea yourself. Like the Smoking Mittens. They're your everyday run-of-the-mill gloves, but with a hole strategically placed between your index and middle finger for holding a ciggie. Perfect for the weekend when you're forced to smoke outside the pub along with the other nicotine-dependent social pariahs.Cheapskates can get the same result with an old pair of mittens and a hole puncher. Product Page [Suck UK]