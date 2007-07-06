Nevermind that Kanye West manages to bring down the great Daft Punk sample in his latest single, "Stronger," with some boring raps. Says the Kanye: "Does anyone make real shit anymore?" Apparently not, but fans of Katsuhiro Otomo's classic Akira film will probably find something to like in the video's live-action re-imagining of some scenes from the film. You can also watch a higher-res version of it on Kanye's site, here. [JEANSNOW.NET]
Kanye West Is Tetsuo
