Kanguru's Eco Drive is the World's Most Energy Efficient External Hard Drive

Kanguru claims that by reducing power consumption by up to 75%, it can both extend the life of your hard drive and be eco-conscious at the same time. The Eco Drive works by going into an idle mode after three seconds of inactivity, which has 80% of normal power consumption, and standby mode after three minutes of inactivity, which works at 10-20% of normal power consumption. And when you don't touch it for five minutes, it goes into power-down mode and uses 5-10% of the normal power. Even if you don't care about the environment (who does?), this is a good way to preserve your laptop's battery while you're on the go. [Kanguru via Bios Mag]