JVC GZ-HD3 Expected in September

JVC gave up on the virginity of HD3 press releases when they showed their stuff around the block last week, but now the $1,300 JVC HD3 camcorder is officially official. Almost a third lighter than its older brother, the impressive HD7, the comfy 2.8" display won't do the 1,440 x 1,080 resolution justice. With 60GB of storage, you can shoot up to five hours of high quality video before you have to download the content or come home from vacation. We recommend the former. Check out the camcorder porn...

