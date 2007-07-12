Clearly, not all anti-DRM geeks have the impeccable taste of our own Adam Frucci, who balances smoldering rage toward the Man with a solid fashion sense. Consequently, you're looking at the third- place entry in TorrentFreak's anti-DRM T-shirt contest, because the winner—chosen by popular vote—is ugly (but you can hit the jump to check it out, along with my favorite shirt that didn't win anything). [Torrent Freak via Boing Boing]
Just Because You Hate DRM Doesn't Mean You Have Taste
