Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

July Mac Chick of the Month

mg_jul_2007_6.jpgYes readers—it's that time of month again, when the blind can see, the hungry can eat and everyone becomes an Apple fanboy for one post. This is Justine Sane, Macenstein's July Mac Chick of the Month. She's on a podcast at EnterCourseTV and enjoys activities like stripping down around her Macs and...that's pretty much what we know on the topic. Hit the jump for a larger version of the picture and a bonus shot—we kept it small so no one would yell at us this time/our wife wouldn't notice we posted this. mg_jul_2007_4.jpgYou love Apple? Me too!

OK, you can commence hating Apple.

[macenstein]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles