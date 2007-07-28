Guess what we got today from an anonymous Chicago tipster...pictures that we believe to be of the Joker car from the new Batman movie, The Dark Night. And we immediately realized that it's not a car at all. It's a freakin' semi. Good call on the Joker's part, going all Terminator 2 with the setup (unlike the debunked Joker car). The side reads "Slaughter is the best medicine," and the front looks like it's been scrapped together with every rusty, sharp object in Gotham (hope Bruce Wayne is up on his tetanus shot). I can't wait until the Joker plows through Batman's dinky motorcycle in this thing. Now we know what happened to his BatHummer...it pissed itself and drove away.
Joker Mobile Revealed? We Think So.
