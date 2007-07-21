Johnny Depp In Your Next Movie...Room

For the rich and unfamous, the best way to hang with celebrities is to buy them. That's why Hampton Black (original name we're sure) makes life-sized sculptures, by request, of your favorite movie characters. Running from $6,500 to $8,500 and taking up to a month to complete, most of the work goes into the elaborate costuming, not the composite polyester resin, fiberglass and foam bodies. Another pic after the jump. I mean, I enjoy Johnny Depp as much as the next guy. But what about a Scarlett Johansson version...maybe wearing this costume. Or a pirate outfit. I'll basically take her in anything that can be removed at this point. [cepro]