Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Johnny Depp In Your Next Movie...Room

pirates4.jpg For the rich and unfamous, the best way to hang with celebrities is to buy them. That's why Hampton Black (original name we're sure) makes life-sized sculptures, by request, of your favorite movie characters. Running from $6,500 to $8,500 and taking up to a month to complete, most of the work goes into the elaborate costuming, not the composite polyester resin, fiberglass and foam bodies. Another pic after the jump.jack3.jpg I mean, I enjoy Johnny Depp as much as the next guy. But what about a Scarlett Johansson version...maybe wearing this costume. Or a pirate outfit. I'll basically take her in anything that can be removed at this point. [cepro]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

