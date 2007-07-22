Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

J-Me Cassette, Small on Mix, Big on Tape

Post1%3A21.jpg When is a cassette not really a cassette? When it is cunningly disguised as a sticky tape dispenser, of course. The clever guys at J-Me have identified the life span of the audio cassette as transient, but rather than let it rest in peace, they have reinvented it to spew sticky tape from its innards. In the early 90's a similar occurrence may have caused your heart to leap to your mouth, as you saw your Backstreet Boys 2Pac album being devoured by a cassette player bent on destruction. Rest easy then, this cassette will only release the kind of tape used in tacking down envelope flaps that have lost their sticky purpose in life.

Shipping this September, the J-Me Tape Dispenser is available for pre-order at Â£12.50 (c.$25). [Product Page via Urban Retro Lifestyle]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles