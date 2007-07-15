Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Jellio Lite Table, Candy For Your Brain

JellioF1.jpgJellio might sound like the name of a super addictive confectionary that in surplus will give you the mother of all stomach aches. Rest assured that it is in fact the company behind the very chic Lite Table (their spelling, not ours).

The table comprises the solid structure base with 100 large acrylic pegs inset; the pegs can be rearranged to live out your wildest acrylic peg rearrangement fantasies. As if that was not enough to satisfy you, the magic happens when a small light source is placed under the table. The light shimmers through giving you the feeling that perhaps magic mushrooms won't be needed to reach your oh-so euphoric high. When you come round to your senses and realise that you've just spent $600 for the said privilege, you may, however, reconsider your recent drug-free decision. A shame then you'll have no money left over to indulge your sorrows. [jelio]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles