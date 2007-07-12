JazzMutant Dexter Touchscreen Soundboard

Dexter is the next touchscreen soundboard released by JazzMutant, and pretty much every studio engineer's wet dream. The new board features one sweet GUI with attractive menus and an entirely tactile surface. Once again the company is looking to knock out manual mixing boards entirely with a product that is impressive and, unfortunately, pricey. As a followup to the previously released Lemur, and Dexter keeps its predecessor's simple design. The board will most likely only be used by industry professionals, though, because it runs upwards of $3600. [JazzMutant via Crave]