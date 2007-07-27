Pizza Hut Japan's exclusive Double Roll pie is 646 calories per slice, with little bacon wrapped sausages littered across the crust, and mini hamburger patties on top of the mushrooms, soy beans, corn, paprika, garlic chips, green peppers, and pepperoni. As for cheese, it has mozzarella, cheddar and parmigiana. BTW, this comes with ketchup and maple syrup for extra flavor, and is recommended for kids. (According to Lisa who just translated this ad.) This all reminds me of how dog sledders pack bars of butter for cross country trips, for high calorie counts in small, lightweight packages. Wash this down with a tub of lard for the ideal high impact geek meal inbetween WoW dungeon crawls, with minimum downtime. [The inimitable Plastic Bamboo]
Japan's Pizza Hut Double Roll is Ultimate Geek Food, 646 Calories Per Slice
