Japanese Windows 3.1 Ad is Scarier Than Running 3.1 in 2007

2007 marks the 15th anniversary of the release of Microsoft Windows 3.1, so it seems like an apt time to look back on some of the somewhat confused marketing from that early era of computing. While operating systems may have changed quite a bit since 1992, the general craziness of Japan has not, as demonstrated by this Japanese Windows 3.1 ad. It which kind of puts me off on both Windows 3.1 and Japan at the same time, which says a lot, as I'm posting this from my Windows 3.1 box. 3.1 fanboys, represent! • [TokyoMango]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

