Japanese Windows 3.1 Ad is Scarier Than Running 3.1 in 2007

2007 marks the 15th anniversary of the release of Microsoft Windows 3.1, so it seems like an apt time to look back on some of the somewhat confused marketing from that early era of computing. While operating systems may have changed quite a bit since 1992, the general craziness of Japan has not, as demonstrated by this Japanese Windows 3.1 ad. It which kind of puts me off on both Windows 3.1 and Japan at the same time, which says a lot, as I'm posting this from my Windows 3.1 box. 3.1 fanboys, represent! • [TokyoMango]