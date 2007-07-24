People say the Japanese public transit system is fantastic, and it's stuff like this Japan Railways Wi-Fi clock that makes it so. This clock shows you exactly which stop your train is at, so you can plan ahead to see how long it will take for it to reach your stop. Best of all it's Wi-Fi enabled, which means you get live updates when your train happens to be late. If they sold one of these for the BART here, well, you'd probably get a letter from your internet provider about using too many resources. [Hobidas via Maochan - Thanks B!]
Japanese WiFi Train Clock
