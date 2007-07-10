Japanese Version of Boeing 787 Dreamliner to Offer Butt-Wiping Luxury

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ana_toto_washlet.jpgNow that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is no longer under wraps, airlines around the world are figuring out how to make it even more luxurious. Not to be outdone is Japan's All Nippon Airways, which will equip its bathrooms with bun-spraying washlet toilets from Toto. The seats have special bidet wands that wash and dry your butt, giving you a degree of cleanliness that's otherwise impossible unless you just take a shower.ana_techtoilet.jpg Representatives of All Nippon Airways eagerly anticipate the May 2008 date when the company begins accepting delivery on its fifty 787 Dreamliners ordered from Boeing, boasting that the fancy-schmancy toilets will "refresh the parts other airlines cannot reach." These washlet devices are commonplace in Japan, and are starting to make inroads Stateside. We can only hope that someday we Americans might catch up in the cleanliness department, joining the scrubbed ranks of the squeaky clean-assed Japanese.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

