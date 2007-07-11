Japanese Turd Flashlight Is Thankfully Not a Medical Gadget

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

070710_Unchi_flashlight.jpgIf what's missing from your life is a light-up poop, then fear not, because your happiness is sitting in a japanese vending machine. Epoch, purveyor of the USB darts board, has come up with the weirdness that is a flashlight shaped like a turd, or Unchi, as they are known over in Japan.

Available in either pepto-bismol or jaundice, there are three styles of Unchi to choose from:Futsuu Unchi, or normal turd; Tochuu Unchi, a turd passing through - that's the one above that looks like it's in a hurry; and Omori Unchi, the jumbo-sized one.

The purpose? I think it's a cell phone charm meant to bring you luck, but at two inches in length, it seems a bit big to have dangling from your mobile. Perhaps the makers believe it should go somewhere else? [Digital World Tokyo]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

