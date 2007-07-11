Japanese Turd Flashlight Is Thankfully Not a Medical Gadget

If what's missing from your life is a light-up poop, then fear not, because your happiness is sitting in a japanese vending machine. Epoch, purveyor of the USB darts board, has come up with the weirdness that is a flashlight shaped like a turd, or Unchi, as they are known over in Japan.

Available in either pepto-bismol or jaundice, there are three styles of Unchi to choose from:Futsuu Unchi, or normal turd; Tochuu Unchi, a turd passing through - that's the one above that looks like it's in a hurry; and Omori Unchi, the jumbo-sized one.

The purpose? I think it's a cell phone charm meant to bring you luck, but at two inches in length, it seems a bit big to have dangling from your mobile. Perhaps the makers believe it should go somewhere else? [Digital World Tokyo]