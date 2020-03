For 10x the price of a George Foreman grill, this $200 grill/hot plate set better cook 10x the amount of stuff. It does. From the horrible Japanese translation, this Zojirushi grill looks like it can roast meat, grill vegetables, make fried rice, smoke meat, cook vegetables, make chow mein and a bunch of other things. And of course you can pack it up into a really, really hot briefcase afterwards. Only in Japan (so far).

Impress [via Tokyo Mango]