Japanese Initial D Arcade Booth Features Actual Tofu Car

Arcades are dying out here in the States, but they sure wouldn't if they were more like this Japanese Initial D cabinet. Instead of just a booth or a mockup cockpit to sit in, you get to actually drive in the tofu car from the Initial D series. Not only do you get to drive the '86, you can also ride in a Subaru Impreza WRX and Mazda RX-7 (also featured in the show). If only their Boong-Ga Boong-Ga game was so realistic. [Response via Q-Taro via Kotaku]