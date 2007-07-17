Japanese Famicom (NES) Ads

After watching this collection of old Japanese Famicom ads from the '80s, we can pretty much say there's not all that much difference between these ads and the Wii ads of today. There's definitely more of a focus on the games and accessories compared to the "what do people look like while playing them" ads of today. But in the end, you're not seeing some crazy console alone in a room with a demonic baby. [PlasticBamboo]