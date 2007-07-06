Dealzmodo: iTunes Albums Basement Bargains at $6.99 or Less

<img In case you didn't notice, there is an album sale on iTunes. Our own Wilson Rothman snatched Brandi Carlile's The Story for $6.99 three weeks ago, so it's hardly news, but just in case you were too busy reading iPhone stories all this time, you can get some cheap stuff there. In the words of Tom Waits: "Step right up! Everyone's a winner, bargains galore!" And yes, you can bet Tom won't be included there.