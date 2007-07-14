Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iTravl Translates Nine Languages With Speech Recognition, Guides You Through 50 Major Cities

NEWS-8720-47ddfe6904ae986208bbc1756e5f5ea6.jpgWhile some people would say that the iTravl is what I use to write my posts*, I don't really know how well it translates between English and the eight languages it supports using its look-Ma-no-hands speech recognition system. Just for its cheesy, retro sci-fi look, however, I wouldn't care if it translated my "Hello, where can I have a pizza, please?" to "Take your pants down and take me to your leader!" when I visit Moscow. Jump for more details and see my nipples explode with delight!In addition to translating your gringo babbling into Chinese, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish out loud (and vice versa), the Ectato's iTravl includes Fodor's guides for 50 cities around the world and audio guides to the most important museums.

According to the company, the $499 iTravl recognizes 63,000 phrases and includes 1,600,000 words and even slang terms, like "twant" and "clunt." Or something like that. [Product page via Pocket Lint]

* In fact, I use John Cleese's original spanish-hungarian-english dictionary:

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles