The pole-mounted speakers from Hi-Fi Center in Italy look loud and probably sound loud. It's a two-way bass reflex loudspeaker that looks like a speaker gun, and includes carbon fiber enclosures and red elastic suspension to keep it pointed in the right direction—namely, your face. It's got a recommended power of 100 watts per side, with a 7-inch woofer, an impedence of 6ohms, and a frequency response of 45Hz to 22kHz. I'm sorry, did you say something? [AudioJunkies]
Italians Launch Sonic Attacks With Labor Limae Speaker Gun
