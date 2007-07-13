Is there such a thing as the Nintendo Wii design effect? If so, the PlusMinusZero Toaster may well be a perfect exemplar of Wii-ness. Consider the evidence: • It's small, white and squarish. • Where other toasters go for bigger and better sets of toasting options, this one underwent a technical downgrade in the name of simplicity: It has a slider, a knob and just one slot for bread. • Just available online in Japan for 8,400 Yen ($68), it's bound to be in scarce supply for some time. There's just one final qualifier to make it a true Wii-scendant, however, one that we can't judge from the picture. Will the PlusMinusZero Toaster appeal to non-toast-lovers? Guess we'll have to buy a loaf of bread and find out. [PlusMinusZero via MoCo Loco]
Is PlusMinusZero's Toaster the Wii of Toasters?
