Iron Man Shows Off His Gauntlet

There's nothing more Gizmodo-y than a rich dude building a badass suit for himself to fight crime and kick dudes in the face. This is why we love Batman and to a slightly lesser extent, Iron Man. Here's the first shot of Robert Downey Jr. flashing his "talk to the hand" move in the upcoming Iron Man movie, which will be hyped at San Diego's comic con later this month. While we've finally admitted that our soft, pudgy exterior forbids us from being a possible Batman, having some guy make a crazy flying suit for us is still not out of the question. [EW via Crunchgear]