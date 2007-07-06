iResQ iPhone Camera Removal Service

iResQ, a company that offers an iPhone repair service, will also remove the device's camera functionality for $100, including overnight shipping. Why would you ever want to handicap your iPhone? A lot of jobs that deal with sensitive information—R&D positions at corporations, lawyers in courtrooms, government folks, and so on—won't allow a camera behind closed doors, and a camera on a phone is no exception. iResQ's service theoretically remedies this concern, but the trouble explaining to the guards what you've done to your shiny new gadget might not be worth the effort. Service page [iResQ via Ars Technica]