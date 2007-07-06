iResQ, a company that offers an iPhone repair service, will also remove the device's camera functionality for $100, including overnight shipping. Why would you ever want to handicap your iPhone? A lot of jobs that deal with sensitive information—R&D positions at corporations, lawyers in courtrooms, government folks, and so on—won't allow a camera behind closed doors, and a camera on a phone is no exception. iResQ's service theoretically remedies this concern, but the trouble explaining to the guards what you've done to your shiny new gadget might not be worth the effort. Service page [iResQ via Ars Technica]
iResQ iPhone Camera Removal Service
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.