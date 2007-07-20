Some may call this latest iPod/iPhone patent from Apple "dynamics lyrics display for portable media devices," but we call this Karaoke City. The patent details a scheme to activate "karaoke style lyrics," which then grabs lyrics and displays the lyrics in time and in sync with the music that's playing. This way, the right words are highlighted at the right time, automagically, thanks to the software that supposedly detects and matches vocals to lyrics. If they can make ANY song a karaoke song, it'll make driving to the supermarket infinitely more fun than it is now. [UnwiredView]
iPod Karaoke Patent Brings Fear to Mass Transit Riders
