iPod docks are a dime a dozen but none are more mobile than Wei-Lieh Lee and Kevin O'Callaghan's dock-in-a-dog-jacket, which will convert your pet into a walking boombox.

At the moment it's just a concept (and given that rather tooty tartan fabric that looks like it should be wrapped around Jessica Fletcher's knees in Murder, She Wrote it will probably stay a concept) but it's quite a fine idea. Let's hope the Will It Blend? team don't get their hands on it. [Hands via CubeMe]